News wrap this week: US-China tariff deal; Trump's West Asia visit; Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test career, and more

This week was packed with major national and international developments — from US President Donald Trump’s visit to West Asia to Virat Kohli’s farewell from his Test cricket career.

Here’s a look at the top headlines of the week: Over 100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: DGMO The Indian Army on Sunday (May 11, 2025) said that over 100 terrorists were killed during Operation Sindoor. During a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai said.

Virat Kohli bids adieu to his Test career Virat Kohli announced his exit from Test cricket on May 12 by posting a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in the year 2011. In his glorious career, the star batter has played 210 innings in the Test format and has amassed 9230 runs, with his highest individual score of 254*.

He has smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 123 matches that he was a part of, making him one the fourth-highest run-getter for India in red-ball cricket.

US-China deal to slash tariffs On Monday, May 12, 2025, the United States and China announced an agreement to temporarily reduce reciprocal tariffs, signaling a step toward ending the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

In an initial statement on Sunday, the White House called the agreement a “trade deal”. However, there is no clarity regarding the future course of action after the proposed tariff deduction for 90 days. China has earlier asked the US to remove all the tariffs imposed on its imports this year. However, this does not align with the objective of the US to reduce or end the trade deficit.

US President Donald Trump’s whirlwind Middle East tour continued in theatrical fashion as Qatar rolled out its own grand welcome. Just a day after receiving a lavish royal reception in Saudi Arabia, where his motorcade was flanked by white Arabian horses, Saudi F-15s, and he was greeted with lavender carpets, Trump arrived in Qatar to an equally extravagant show of statecraft — this time featuring red Tesla Cybertrucks, camels, horses, and Qatari F-15 fighter jets.

Justice B.R. Gavai sworn in as Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He makes history as the first Buddhist to hold the position of Chief Justice of India.

Pakistan returns detained BSF constable A Border Security Force (BSF) constable who had accidentally crossed into Pakistani territory along the Punjab border on April 23 was returned to India by the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

“Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers,” the statement said.

6 terrorists killed in Pahalgam Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, security forces intensified their operations in targeted areas of south Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of six terrorists over the past three days, officials confirmed on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra touches 90 m mark, PM Modi reacts India's world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally became the first from his country to touch the 90 m mark, a milestone much talked about, during the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

With his 90.23 metres throw at the season-starting event, Neeraj stands in second place to Germany's Julian Weber, who delivered a monstrous throw of 91.06 m in the final set of throws to topple the Indian.