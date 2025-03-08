News wrap: Donald Trump postpones tariffs on Canada, Mexico, IAF plane crash, India makes it to Champions Trophy finals

Over the past week, the world witnessed a whirlwind of developments across the political and sports spheres, from escalating tensions in international relations to significant achievements in global sports. Among the most notable political updates, US President Donald Trump made headlines by pausing military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Here’s a roundup of the top news from March 1 to March 8, 2025.

Take a look: Donald Trump delays 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada imports for one month, will the rates change? 10 things to know Amid concerns of fresh trade war, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday signed orders to postpone fresh tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports covered by a North American trade agreement.

The move to delay newly announced tariffs for over a month came hours after Donald Trump’s discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and negotiations between Canadian and Trump administration officials. Read here.

Gold worth ₹ 12.56 cr seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru airport: DRI Gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport, following which searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also recovered, DRI said on Wednesday.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, a senior police official told PTI.

The total seizure in the case stood at ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

India enter Champions Trophy 2025 final: Netizens hail GOAT Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma India vs Australia: People on social media platforms celebrated India's win against Australia and the team's entry into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals on Tuesday, March 4.

Congratulations were pouring in on the social media platform X for the national team and the star player of the day, Virat Kohli, who was also crowned as the man of the match for the India vs Australia semi-final match held at the Dubai International Stadium. Read here.

China announces retaliatory tariffs on Canada farm, food products including pork China will impose tariffs on Canadian agricultural products in retaliation for Canada's import levies on Chinese goods. A 100% tariff on rapeseed oil, oilcakes, and peas will start on March 20, with an additional 25% on aquatic products and pork, according to the commerce ministry.

Indian Air Force plane AN-32 crash lands in West Bengal's Bagdogra In the second incident in the span of a few hours, an Indian Air Force plane, an AN-32 transport aircraft, was involved in a ‘serious incident’ in West Bengal's Bagdogra on Friday.

The incident took place after a Jaguar jet crashed in Haryana's Panchkula.

“An accident involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at Bagdogra airport has come to light today. The aircraft is being recovered from the site,” reported ANI, quoting Indian Air Force officials. Read here.

Donald Trump freezes US military aid to Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Volodymyr Zelensky over war with Russia US President Donald Trump has suspended all military aid from the United States to Ukraine, impacting the support amid the ongoing conflict in Kyiv.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Donald Trump halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine after military aid pause Days after pausing military aid to Ukraine after a showdown with President Zelensky at the White House, Donald Trump has now cut off intelligence sharing with the war-torn country. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe said that President Donald Trump has ordered intelligence cooperation with Ukraine and military aid to be halted.

“President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process,” Ratcliffe said, adding that the pause on the military and intelligence front were “temporary” and the United States will again “work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to heads for 10-Day Vipassana retreat in Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will go for a 10-day vipassana meditation session in Punjab from Tuesday, nearly a month after his party lost power in Delhi to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal will leave for Hoshiarpur in Punjab for the meditation course on Tuesday, according to a PTI report quoting AAP sources. The former Chief Minister will join the Vipassana session at a centre there from March 5 to March 15, the report said.

Oscars 2025: Performers and Presenters at the 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards, set to air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday (March 2, 2025) promises an unforgettable night with a stellar lineup of performers and presenters. The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be a night to remember, as it celebrates the filmmaking community and its legends.

(With inputs from agencies)