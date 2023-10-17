Newsclick case: Neville Roy Singham rejects allegations of funding, claims NYT article influenced by misinformation
American millionaire Neville Roy Singham denies receiving funds or instructions from any government or political party, including China. Singham denies connections to Chinese telecom companies and working with banned organizations.
Newsclick case: Millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who was accused of spreading China's propaganda in India in the Newsclick case that saw founder Prabir Purkayastha get arrested, has rejected all allegation in a four page rebuttal published on The Hindu.
