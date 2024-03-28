NewsClick case: Guernica 37 and RSF call for EU sanctions on Delhi police officers, decry use of UAPA against dissidents
NewsClick case: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and attorneys from Guernica 37 Chambers, known for their focus on human rights and international criminal law, have filed a complaint with the European External Action Service (EEAS), urging the EU's diplomatic body to address and respond to the police raid on journalists linked to the independent online media outlet NewsClick.