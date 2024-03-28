NewsClick Case: RSF and Guernica 37 Chambers filed a complaint with EEAS against Indian police for raiding NewsClick journalists. Delhi Police accused of crackdown on journalists.

NewsClick case: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and attorneys from Guernica 37 Chambers, known for their focus on human rights and international criminal law, have filed a complaint with the European External Action Service (EEAS), urging the EU's diplomatic body to address and respond to the police raid on journalists linked to the independent online media outlet NewsClick.

As per a NewsClick report, the complaint is directed at four officials from the Delhi police's counter-terrorism unit, accused of being involved in crackdown on journalists in India.

This development follows the approval by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of a request from the Delhi Police. They have been granted a 10-day extension to continue their investigation against Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, on March 20.

The case, registered under the anti-terrorism law UAPA, accuses NewsClick of receiving funds to spread pro-China propaganda. The police argued that the investigation was in a critical phase and needed more time to conclude.

According to the FIR, large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to a report by NewsClick, RSF and Guernica 37 are advocating for the imposition of European Union sanctions on these police officers through a mechanism established in December 2020 to tackle significant human rights abuses in non-EU countries.

Such sanctions could encompass measures such as barring entry into the European Union, freezing assets within EU territory, and prohibiting engagement in business activities with European entities.

‘Worrying context of repression of journalists..’ NewsClick reported citing Celia Mercier, Reporters Without Borders that the actions of the Delhi Police Special Cell against journalists associated with NewsClick represent “one of the most blatant attacks on press freedom in India".

"These raids, carried out on an unprecedented scale, with the deployment of 500 police officers, are an alarming step in an already worrying context of repression of journalists. These acts of terror require urgent action on the part of the European Union. This would be a strong act to alert the international community on the unacceptable repression of journalists, and a necessary warning to the Indian authorities in the run-up to the general elections," Mercier added.

Toby Cadman, Barrister and Founder of Guernica 37 Chambers said that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell seems to be one of the go-to bodies for the government of India to target critics, including journalists. “Their speciality lies in the use of the UAPA to target dissidents. Both the UN and multiple foreign governments have warned the UAPA is ripe for misuse by authorities," Cadman added.

On October 3, 2023, raids were carried out at 88 locations within Delhi and seven others in different states by the police. These raids targeted individuals mentioned in the FIR as well as those whose names emerged during data analysis, as stated by the police.

Approximately 300 electronic devices were seized from both the NewsClick offices and the homes of the journalists who were under investigation. The Special Cell interrogated a total of 46 individuals, including nine female journalists.

India ranks 161 out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index.

(With inputs from agencies)

