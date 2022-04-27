The uncertainty that what the next COVID variant will be, remains a significant cause of concern for us, World Health Organisation (WHO) said adding “we need to plan for different kinds of scenarios." Also pointing out that Omicron is currently dominant worldwide, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said it is currently tracking sublineages and sister lineages of the variant - BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}