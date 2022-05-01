Stepping into the third year of the pandemic, we have seen at least 3 COVID waves and each of them was led by a new variant. However, scientists are of the opinion that with the virus evolving, the same variant is capable of causing multiple waves. For example, Omicron is causing waves with BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4 & BA.5.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}