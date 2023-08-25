comScore
‘Next level’: Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump's mugshot post on X

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk reacts to Trump's comeback post on X, calling it 'Next level'. Trump shares mugshot and claims innocence.

FILE PHOTO: Twitter, X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has reacted to former US President Donald J. Trump's comeback post on the platform. Earlier in the day, Trump had posted his first post on the social media platform since being reinstated in November last year.

In a post on X, Trump had shared a mugshot of himself from his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia along with the words, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Responding to Trump's post, Elon Musk wrote, ‘Next level’.

Trump launched his second bid for the White House on November 15 but decided to skip the Republican primary debate on Fox News in favour of an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, which was streamed on X and prominently shared by Elon Musk. The 46-minute conversation has been viewed over 250 million times on X.

After the Trump interview had crossed 100 million views on X, Musk had said, “The reach of this platform is insane". He had also predicted in reply to a post that the video could amass over 1 billion views on the social media platform.

Trump's Innocence Plea:

Trump claimed he was 'innocent' and had done nothing wrong after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday in a case related to election fraud and conspiracy charges.

After spending less than 30 minutes at the jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport, Trump said, “We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest."

 

 

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST
