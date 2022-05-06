This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the previous spread of SARS, Ebola, and Zika, show how a virus jumping from animals to humans can have massive effects
There are high chances that the cause of the next pandemic could be climate change, a new study has revealed. And elaborating on this, scientists have said, the rising temperature will lead to the forcible relocation of wild animals to more populated areas. Hence, this will drastically increase the risk of a viral jump to humans leading to the next pandemic. The study was led by the scientists at Georgetown University
“Currently, we worry about markets because bringing unhealthy animals together in unnatural combinations creates opportunities for this stepwise process of emergence -- like how SARS jumped from bats to civets, then civets to people," study's lead author Colin Carlson, PhD, an assistant research professor at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.
But, changing climate, that kind of process will be the reality in nature just about everywhere. This will bring greater opportunities for viruses like Ebola or coronaviruses to emerge in new areas, making them harder to track, making it easier for viruses to jump across a "stepping stone" species into humans.
"At every step," said Carlson, "our simulations have taken us by surprise. We've spent years double-checking those results, with different data and different assumptions, but the models always lead us to these conclusions. It's a stunning example of just how well we can predict the future if we try."
Some Key facts:
Much of this process may already be underway in today's 1.2 degrees warmer world, and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions may not stop these events from unfolding.
An additional important finding is an impact rising temperatures will have on bats, which account for the majority of novel viral sharing. Their ability to fly will allow them to travel long distances, and share the most viruses.
As viruses start to jump between host species at unprecedented rates, the authors say that the impacts on conservation and human health could be stunning.
It's unclear exactly how these new viruses might affect the species involved, but many of them will likely translate to new conservation risks and fuel the emergence of novel outbreaks in humans
"We're closer to predicting and preventing the next pandemic than ever," says Carlson. "This is a big step towards prediction -- now we have to start working on the harder half of the problem."
"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the previous spread of SARS, Ebola, and Zika, show how a virus jumping from animals to humans can have massive effects. To predict their jump to humans, we need to know about their spread among other animals," said Sam Scheiner, a program director with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), which funded the research. "This research shows how animal movements and interactions due to a warming climate might increase the number of viruses jumping between species."
