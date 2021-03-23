NFTs are music industry’s latest big hit

Electronic-music artist Justin Blau, known as 3LAU, has fetched $17 million in the past month from NFTs, helped in part by a tokenized release of his three-year-old album “Ultraviolet," which grossed $11.6 million and briefly held the record for the highest price paid for a single NFT, $3.6 million. (A record since broken by the artist Beeple.)

