NFTs are music industry’s latest big hit
Musicians are connecting with fans and generating revenue by selling digital collectibles, even if they are hard to value
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musicians are connecting with fans and generating revenue by selling digital collectibles, even if they are hard to value
After a year with no live performances, musicians are hoping to connect with their fans on the blockchain and make up for lost revenue by selling them nonfungible tokens.
Electronic-music artist Justin Blau, known as 3LAU, has fetched $17 million in the past month from NFTs, helped in part by a tokenized release of his three-year-old album “Ultraviolet," which grossed $11.6 million and briefly held the record for the highest price paid for a single NFT, $3.6 million. (A record since broken by the artist Beeple.)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.