Starting April 1, commuters using both the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and the Sohna elevated road will face increased toll charges, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has adjusted the rates for all vehicle categories.

Find below the latest developments regarding the increased toll charges.

1. For private cars, the toll at Kherki Daula toll plaza rises to ₹85 per trip, up by ₹5.

2. Light commercial vehicles and mini-buses maintain the toll at ₹120 per trip.

3. Buses, trucks, and multiple axle vehicles see an increase in toll to ₹250 per trip from the previous ₹245.

4. Monthly passes for personal cars are adjusted to ₹930 from ₹920.

5. Monthly passes for commercial cars and jeeps are now priced at ₹1,225, formerly ₹1,215.

According to the Hindustan Times report, at the Sohna toll plaza, commuters utilizing the Sohna elevated road continue to encounter unchanged toll rates, maintaining a fee of ₹125 per trip at the Ghamroj toll plaza.

However, adjustments have been implemented for various vehicle categories. Light commercial vehicles will experience a minor rise, from ₹200 to ₹205 per trip, while buses and two-axle trucks are now subject to a toll of ₹430 per trip, compared to the previous ₹420.

Furthermore, trucks with three axles will encounter a toll of ₹465 per trip, representing an increase from ₹455. These adjustments reflect changes in the toll structure aimed at accommodating different vehicle types while ensuring the maintenance and sustainability of the road infrastructure.

A senior official from the project implementation unit in Sohna, responsible for overseeing the Delhi-Mumbai expressway from Gurugram to Dausa, mentioned that the new toll rates for commuters using the expressway have not yet been officially announced or implemented.

According to a senior NHAI official, the toll adjustment is a yearly process tied to fluctuations in the wholesale price index. He mentioned that the updated rates will come into effect starting from April 1, HT reported.

