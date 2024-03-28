NHAI has increased toll charges on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and Sohna elevated road for various vehicle categories, with adjustments ranging from ₹ 5 to ₹ 10 per trip.

Starting April 1, commuters using both the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and the Sohna elevated road will face increased toll charges, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has adjusted the rates for all vehicle categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Find below the latest developments regarding the increased toll charges.

1. For private cars, the toll at Kherki Daula toll plaza rises to ₹85 per trip, up by ₹5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Light commercial vehicles and mini-buses maintain the toll at ₹120 per trip.

3. Buses, trucks, and multiple axle vehicles see an increase in toll to ₹250 per trip from the previous ₹245.

4. Monthly passes for personal cars are adjusted to ₹930 from ₹920. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Monthly passes for commercial cars and jeeps are now priced at ₹1,225, formerly ₹1,215.

According to the Hindustan Times report, at the Sohna toll plaza, commuters utilizing the Sohna elevated road continue to encounter unchanged toll rates, maintaining a fee of ₹125 per trip at the Ghamroj toll plaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, adjustments have been implemented for various vehicle categories. Light commercial vehicles will experience a minor rise, from ₹200 to ₹205 per trip, while buses and two-axle trucks are now subject to a toll of ₹430 per trip, compared to the previous ₹420.

Furthermore, trucks with three axles will encounter a toll of ₹465 per trip, representing an increase from ₹455. These adjustments reflect changes in the toll structure aimed at accommodating different vehicle types while ensuring the maintenance and sustainability of the road infrastructure.

A senior official from the project implementation unit in Sohna, responsible for overseeing the Delhi-Mumbai expressway from Gurugram to Dausa, mentioned that the new toll rates for commuters using the expressway have not yet been officially announced or implemented.

According to a senior NHAI official, the toll adjustment is a yearly process tied to fluctuations in the wholesale price index. He mentioned that the updated rates will come into effect starting from April 1, HT reported.

