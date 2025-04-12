NIA interrogates Tahawwur Rana: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind had plans for similar attacks on…

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched an in-depth interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, aiming to uncover the “deeper layers of the conspiracy.” The agency informed a Delhi court that it suspects Rana may have been planning similar large-scale attacks in other Indian cities as well.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was brought to the NIA headquarters early Friday morning, just after a Delhi court granted the agency 18 days of custody.

He arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening via a chartered flight following his extradition from the United States, marking the end of a 16-year wait to bring one of the key accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks — which claimed 166 lives and left over 238 injured — to justice.

"His (Rana) prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. We suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere," the NIA is believed to have informed special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh late Thursday while presenting its arguments, sources told ANI.

Rana has to be confronted with a lot of evidence and his statements would lead to "additional discoveries", the NIA submitted. The agency further told the court it needed to investigate his links with other terrorists and those accused in the Mumbai attack case.

As the NIA begins to “unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks,” the agency’s interrogation is reportedly centered on uncovering more details about Rana’s alleged ties to LeT, the Pakistan-based terrorist organization that orchestrated the siege, ANI reported.

Sources also revealed that Rana is being questioned about his suspected connections with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and his precise role in planning and facilitating the attacks.

ANI reported citing sources said that Rana would also be questioned on his suspected links with the officials of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his exact role behind the attack.

“The investigators also hope to find some important leads on his travels in parts of northern and southern India, days before the carnage that began on November 26, 2008,” they said.

Rana visited Hapur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai with his wife Samraz Rana Akhtar between November 13 and November 21, 2008," the sources said.

They said there could have been a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting other places across the country behind his visits to these places, and the exact details would be ascertained only after his interrogation.

Security beefed up The investigation is being led by NIA Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jaya Roy, who is also serving as the Chief Investigating Officer, according to sources.

“Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which the agency will conduct a detailed interrogation to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks,” the NIA said in a statement released shortly after the court granted custody.

The agency stated that as part of the criminal plot, Headley—listed as Accused No. 1—had shared the details of the entire operation with Rana prior to his visit to India.

(With inputs from ANI)