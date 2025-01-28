NIA team likely to visit US for extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit USA very soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, sources told ANI.

The move is learnt to be taken considering the US Supreme Court's recent decision rejecting a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India. The decision has cleared a significant legal hurdle, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to justice.

ANI reported, citing sources, that a team of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers are likely to visit the USA by the end of this month; the move regarding it has been shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.

Who is Tahawwur Rana? Rana, a former doctor and businessman of Pakistani origin, is a Canadian citizen. He is accused of aiding the reconnaissance activities of David Coleman Headley, the main planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Rana allegedly allowed Headley to use his immigration business as a cover to travel to India and identify potential attack targets. In 2009, Rana was arrested in Chicago by the FBI for his involvement in a Pakistan-supported terror network. He was convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group responsible for the attacks, but was acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.

India has been pursuing Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

The NIA has stated that Rana's role in aiding and abetting Headley makes him a key figure in the conspiracy.

Following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's review petition, the extradition process has gained momentum. The upcoming visit by the NIA team signifies India's determination to ensure justice for the victims of one of its worst terror attacks, ANI reported.

Rana's co-conspirators included, among others, David Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

‘Never forget; never forgive’ 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed, and over 300 were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

On November 26, 2008, a horrific terrorist attack, later known as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, unfolded in South Mumbai. Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) infiltrated the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attackers took hostages, engaged in shootouts with security forces, and carried out brutal assaults on civilians, resulting in the deaths of 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and leaving over 300 injured. The attacks lasted for nearly four days, with Indian commandos working tirelessly to rescue hostages and neutralize the attackers.

