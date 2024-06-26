NIA puts ₹10 lakh rewards each on arrest of Goldy Brar, other gang members. Here’s how to inform the agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday put a reward of 10 lakh each for providing information that can help them to arrest Goldy Brar and his aide.  Brar and another accused is wanted in an "extortion and firing" case in Chandigarh.

The two accused fired at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year, an NIA statement said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, son of Sukhjinder Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Rajpura, Punjab, it said.

"The NIA on Wednesday spread its dragnet further in search of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest," the statement said.

The agency has announced a cash reward of 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension/arrest of either of the two men, it said, adding the "identity of the informant will be kept a secret".

Information with regard to the duo can be shared at the NIA headquarters telephone number 011-24368800, WhatsApp/ Telegram: 91-8585931100 and through email ID: do.nia@gov.in

Inputs can also be shared at telephone number: 0172-2682900, 2682901, WhatsApp/Telegram number: 7743002947 and email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in of the probe agency's Chandigarh branch office, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

