NIA seeks info on 10 pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The National Intelligence Agency also released images of the wanted Khalistani extremists along with their demand for information letter from general public
Amid surging tension between and Western powers regarding the Khalistani extremism, the can potentially threat diplomatic ties between India and US, Canada, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has sought information on ten wanted accused Khalistani terrorists in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case.
Nijjar, a wanted terrorist who carried a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, was shot outside a gurdwara in Canada in June.
The NIA sought information on ten Khalistani terrorists from general public. They attached images of the ten accused and have provided phone numbers to provide information.
The NIA has released the following telephone numbers and email ids for sharing of any information on these 10 accused. The NIA, however has not provided any names of the terrorists.
1. NIA HEADQUARTER NEW DELHI CONTROL ROOM -
Telephone Number: 011-24368800,
WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-8585931100
Email ID: do.nia@gov.in
2. NIA Branch Office Chandigarh-
Telephone Number: 0172-2682900, 2682901
WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 7743002947
Telegram: 7743002947
Email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in