Amid surging tension between and Western powers regarding the Khalistani extremism, the can potentially threat diplomatic ties between India and US, Canada, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has sought information on ten wanted accused Khalistani terrorists in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case.

On the intervening night of 18 and 19 March 2023, Khalistani separatists had attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States. The terrorists had also tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire.

According to the NIA notice, the pro-Khalistani entities tresspassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the Consulate. On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two Khalistani flags in the Consultate premises, damaged the consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to the consulate officials

A similar incident repeated itself on the intervening night of 1 and 2 July when some accused person trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside the building.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated 2 July posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The video, with the words “violence begets violence" emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Responding to the incident, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet, “The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence."

The National Intelligence Agency on Thursday also released images of the wanted Khalistani extremists along with their demand for information letter.