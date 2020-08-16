Watch: Canada's Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian national flag

Niagara is one of Canada's most popular tourist destinations for a world of reasons. On India's 74th Independence Day celebrations, the popular tourist destina was illuminated with the colours of Indian national flag.

Niagara Falls, at a majestic 13 storeys, is the world’s second biggest waterfall with six million cubic feet of water cascading over its brink every minute.

With theme parks, water parks, wax museums, a jetboat tour, the floral clock and more, Niagara Falls is always rocking.

Pictures and videos shared by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver showed people waving the Indian and Canadian flags and raising patriotic slogans.

Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner to Canada, shared the mesmerising view of Niagara Falls on his Twitter account.

"And to top up the celebrations, the iconic #niagarafalls light up in Indian colours on our #74thIndependenceDay. Thank you Canada, thanks to Team @IndiainToronto. No better emblem of the strength of Indian-Canadian ties!" he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Today, we join the people of India and Indian-Canadian communities across Canada to celebrate the Independence Day of India, the world's largest democracy. Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties," he said in a statement.

"The over one million Canadians of Indian heritage have made -- and continue to make -- many important contributions to our country," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

Under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. The drive-thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani.

Many in the crowd held India's tricolour, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

Also in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square.

The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags.

*With inputs from agencies

