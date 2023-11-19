comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ News / World/  Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios is Miss Universe 2023, defeats India's Shweta Sharda
Back Back

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios is Miss Universe 2023, defeats India's Shweta Sharda

 Livemint

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe 2023 title.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe 2023 title.Premium
Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe 2023 title.

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title, defeating India's Shweta Sharda in a grand event that took place at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19. 

Miss Universe 2022 - USA’s R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Sheynnis Palacios on the stage. She is the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title this year. 

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from over 90 nations looking to win the coveted crown.

Shweta Sharda, 23, secured her spot in the Miss Universe 2023 semifinals on Sunday, after clinching the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title in August this year. She represented India and has advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

"A tremendous sense of satisfaction and excitement comes from winning the Miss Diva India pageant. I've been dreaming about this moment for so long, and seeing it come true is simply beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and eager for the journey that lies ahead, and I'm looking forward to making my nation and my family proud by bringing the Miss Universe Crown back to India," she had told the media after winning Miss Diva Universe.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22 years old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

Three Indian beauties won the Miss Universe crown, with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaz Sandhu in 2022.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App