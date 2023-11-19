Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title, defeating India's Shweta Sharda in a grand event that took place at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19.

Miss Universe 2022 - USA’s R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Sheynnis Palacios on the stage. She is the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title this year.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from over 90 nations looking to win the coveted crown.

Shweta Sharda, 23, secured her spot in the Miss Universe 2023 semifinals on Sunday, after clinching the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title in August this year. She represented India and has advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

"A tremendous sense of satisfaction and excitement comes from winning the Miss Diva India pageant. I've been dreaming about this moment for so long, and seeing it come true is simply beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and eager for the journey that lies ahead, and I'm looking forward to making my nation and my family proud by bringing the Miss Universe Crown back to India," she had told the media after winning Miss Diva Universe.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22 years old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

Three Indian beauties won the Miss Universe crown, with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaz Sandhu in 2022.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.