Nicholas Hoult confirms no return as Beast in Avengers: Doomsday, praises Kelsey Grammer’s legacy

Nicholas Hoult, currently starring as Lex Luthor in DC’s Superman, confirmed Marvel Studios never contacted him to reprise his role as Beast in Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hoult bluntly answered "No" when asked about discussions.

Superman star reflects on X-Men past and MCU future Despite playing the blue-furred mutant in four X-Men films (2011–2019), he noted Kelsey Grammer’s version was the one he grew up watching.

Marvel’s March casting announcement revealed that Grammer and original X-Men actors, Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops), will return instead. Hoult expressed no bitterness, calling it "fun" to see their integration into the MCU.



Hoult praised Grammer’s iconic portrayal, calling him "a great Beast" and emphasizing his childhood connection to the original cast. "Those were the characters I got to watch," he added, excited for their MCU roles.

Grammer first played Beast in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and returned via a post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted last November that Doomsday would feature legacy mutants before Secret Wars launches a “new age of X-Men”.

The film also includes other Fox-era stars like Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), with Channing Tatum’s Gambit joining from Deadpool & Wolverine.



Avengers: Doomsday sidelines prequel-era X-Men actors (like Hoult, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender) to spotlight the original Fox cast for their multiverse swan song.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film unites Grammer’s Beast with MCU veterans (Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom) and new heroes (Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic).