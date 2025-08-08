Nicolás Maduro is worth double Osama Bin Laden with $50 million US bounty! Why is Donald Trump targeting him?

The United States has doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million over allegations of drug trafficking and links to criminal groups, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Bondi accused Maduro of collaborating with prominent criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

"The pathetic 'bounty'... is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement on Telegram, hours after US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase.

Why is Donald Trump after him? The US initially set a $15 million reward for Maduro in 2020, when federal prosecutors charged him with drug trafficking and accused him of running a narco-state. That indictment, issued in Manhattan federal court during the Trump administration, also named several of Maduro’s close allies and included charges of narcoterrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

Advertisement

In January 2025, as Maduro was sworn in for a controversial third term, the Biden administration raised the bounty to $25 million, matching the figure once offered for Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks and imposed new sanctions on senior Venezuelan officials.

The US Justice Department has accused Maduro of leading a major cocaine trafficking operation known as the “Cartel of the Suns,” allegedly responsible for smuggling hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States over the past two decades, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit profits.

According to investigators, the cartel collaborated closely with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a group designated by the US as a terrorist organisation. US Attorney General Pam Bondi also stated that Maduro has ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

Advertisement

The DEA has reportedly seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his associates, with nearly seven tons directly connected to him. Additionally, the US has confiscated over $700 million in assets tied to Maduro since last September, including two aircraft belonging to the Venezuelan government.

“Maduro’s reign of terror continues,” Bondi said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, he will be brought to justice for his horrific crimes.”

Maduro, 62, a former bus driver and union leader, faces a possible life sentence if convicted in a US court. He has dismissed the allegations as “spurious” and politically motivated.

Advertisement

In a related development, Venezuela’s former intelligence chief Hugo Armando Carvajal pleaded guilty in June to US drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges. According to the Miami Herald, Carvajal has offered to supply US authorities with documents and testimony implicating Maduro.

Last month, the Trump administration brokered a deal to secure the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in Caracas. In return, Venezuela agreed to take back dozens of its nationals who had been deported to El Salvador as part of Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policy.

Soon after the prisoner swap, the White House shifted its stance on Venezuela’s oil sector, granting US energy giant Chevron permission to resume drilling operations in the country, reversing previous sanctions that had barred such activity.

Advertisement

Oil factor In late July, Reuters reported that Washington is preparing to issue new authorisations for key partners of Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, starting with US oil giant Chevron to resume operations in the sanctioned country.

This move would represent a shift from the Biden administration’s earlier pressure-based strategy, which resulted in the cancellation of oil licenses in March.

Venezuela, an OPEC member, has maintained oil production at around 1 million barrels per day in recent years, with most exports directed to independent refiners in China. While the US also announced a secondary tariff earlier this year targeting buyers of Venezuelan oil, it has not been actively enforced.

Also Read: US Poised to Order More Companies to Stop Operating in Venezuela

Advertisement

If the new licenses are approved under terms that allow PDVSA's partners to handle procurement, make contract payments, and conduct oil imports and exports through swap agreements, Venezuela could gain access to a crucial stream of revenue, the report noted.

The US State Department has stated that proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales will not benefit Maduro’s government.

However, enforcing this restriction remains uncertain, especially since PDVSA has historically required royalty and tax payments before allowing oil cargoes to depart, even those belonging to its business partners.

Washington has imposed a range of economic sanctions on Maduro's government. Since US energy sanctions were first imposed in 2019, Venezuela has seen licenses granted and revoked in line with shifting US diplomatic strategies.

Advertisement

Also Read: Oil gains as trade talk optimism offsets potential higher Venezuelan supply

The US government has not recognised Maduro, who first took office in 2013, as the duly elected president of Venezuela since what the State Department has called a "deeply flawed 2018 presidential election."

“In the July 28, 2024, Venezuelan presidential election, Maduro fraudulently declared himself the victor despite evidence to the contrary,” the State Department said in an announcement of the earlier bounty in January.

“The United States joined many other countries in refusing to recognise Maduro as the legitimate winner of the July 2024 presidential election.”

In February, the US State Department formally designated the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organisation, alongside MS-13 and several Mexican cartels. In July, it also designated Cartel de Los Soles as a global terrorist organisation.

Advertisement