Nigella Lawson has a very unusual Bake Off habit — Alison Hammond reveals what she does: ‘She’s like Cleopatra'

Nigella Lawson has brought a new presence to The Great British Bake Off, but behind the scenes, the new judge has a surprisingly quiet routine.

Nigella Lawson’s Bake Off habit revealed Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have revealed that Lawson spends breaks reading books in her shepherd’s hut, often reclining on a chaise longue.

Advertisement

Lawson joined the long-running baking competition for its latest series, replacing Prue Leith on the judging panel alongside Paul Hollywood. The new series premiered in the UK on Channel 4 on 22 September, while the US version, The Great British Baking Show, arrived on Netflix on 25 September.

Also Read | Nigella Lawson’s nutty chocolatey banana bread recipe

Speaking on the Dish podcast, Hammond and Fielding discussed what it has been like working with the 66-year-old chef and television personality.

Fielding described seeing Lawson in one of the small shepherd’s huts used by the cast while filming. The huts face each other, allowing the presenters and judges to see one another between filming.

“We have these little sort of shepherd’s huts that we all have, and they face each other, and you can just see Nigella in her shepherd’s hut reading. She’s got a stack of books, and she sort of lies like Cleopatra would lie,” Fielding said.

Advertisement

According to Fielding, Lawson can often be found there reading with a stack of books beside her. He compared the way she reclines to Cleopatra, while Hammond added that she lies across a chaise longue.

The description became even more amusing when Fielding explained what happens if Lawson summons someone into the hut. Because she occupies much of the chaise longue, visitors apparently have little room to sit and end up kneeling near her feet.

Advertisement

Lawson settles into Bake Off role The anecdote offers a glimpse of Lawson away from the Bake Off tent, where she has quickly settled into her role as a judge.

Hammond also spoke warmly about Lawson during the podcast, describing her as lovely and saying she was struck by her appearance when they first worked together. Fielding similarly praised his new colleague.

Lawson’s arrival has been one of the biggest changes to the latest Bake Off series. She took over from Leith after the former judge stepped away from the programme following nine seasons.

In an interview with The Guardian before the series began, Lawson said she was initially apprehensive about taking the role because she was not a professional baker or a technical expert. She explained that her strengths were in discussing food, including its flavour, texture and appeal.

Advertisement

Her partnership with Hollywood has also been a talking point. The two have described getting along during an informal chemistry test before Lawson officially joined the show, while Lawson has said their roles complement each other, with her focusing more on flavour and Hollywood on technique.

Advertisement

The new series has already given viewers a different side of Lawson, from her judging style to her interactions with the hosts and contestants.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

Trending Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Nigella Lawson has a very unusual Bake Off habit — Alison Hammond reveals what she does: ‘She’s like Cleopatra'