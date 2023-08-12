Niger coup-backers protest at French base as regional force mulls intervention

Niger coup-backers protest at French base as regional force mulls intervention4 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:58 AM IST
ECOWAS - the Economic Community of West African States - ordered the activation of a standby force on Thursday, two weeks after generals ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.
Hundreds of pro-coup protesters demonstrated in front of a French army base in Niger's capital Niamey on Friday, as West Africa's regional body made moves towards a possible military intervention to restore civilian rule.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message