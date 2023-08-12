Niger coup: Region needs to ‘accept new regime’ or ’risk war', says activist; Top developments2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Insa Garba Saidou, while speaking with Western media on Friday, mentioned that until the African regional countries acknowledge the new head of state, there will be no dialogue with them.
Amid the ongoing crisis in Niger, a local activist who supports Niger’s new military rulers in its communications, had said the only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers and regional countries is to recognize the new regime, reported Associated Press.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message