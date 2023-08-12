Amid the ongoing crisis in Niger, a local activist who supports Niger’s new military rulers in its communications, had said the only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers and regional countries is to recognize the new regime, reported Associated Press .

Insa Garba Saidou, while speaking with Western media on Friday, mentioned that until the African regional countries acknowledge the new head of state, there will be no dialogue with them.

Earlier three weeks ago, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, overthrew the West African country's democratically elected president. He claimed he would do a better job of securing the nation from growing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Following this, the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, threatened to use military force if President Mohamed Bazoum is not released and reinstated. But the junta has dismissed its warnings and refused most attempts at dialogue.

“There is only one option, accepting the regime or war," AP quoted Saidou as saying, who added, “It is finished for Bazoum, you must forget about him. It is finished, it is a waste of time trying to restore him. It is not possible," he said.

Here are the top developments:

1) Only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries is to recognize the new regime, says rights defender Insa Garba Saidou, who is believed to have ties with the junta.

2) The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, had directed the deployment of a 'standby force' to restore democracy in Niger, as its deadline to reinstate Bazoum expired.

3) Analysts predict up to 5,000 troops from countries including Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Senegal may be deployed by ECOWAS.

4) The African Union Peace and Security Council is expected to meet Monday to discuss Niger's crisis.

5) Meanwhile, ad workers -- remained during the start of the coup -- are evacuating on UN-run flights to Burkina Faso.

6) Also, several flights left on Friday, and more are scheduled for Saturday.

7) Several Nigeriens have also moved their families out of the capital.

8) United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk on Friday said he was extremely concerned about Bazoum's rapidly deteriorating condition.

9) India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday urged Indian nationals to leave Niger, following a military coup that deposed the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

10) Apart from this, India advised that those who may be planning to travel to Niger in the coming days have also been advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes.

With agency inputs.