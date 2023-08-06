Niger coup: Residents brace for worst as deadline of military action by West African nations arrives2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 03:55 PM IST
The Western African countries threatened military action against Niger junta leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani if the country's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday
The situation in West Africa remains with the arrival of the Sunday deadline for the Niger coup leaders. The Western African countries threatened military action against junta leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani if the country's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday. Now, as per the reports from Associated Press, some countries in the regional bloc called ECOWAS are dragging their steps and vouching for a more peaceful method to diffuse the situation.