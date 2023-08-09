Niger Coup: US' Antony Blinken says Russia's Wagner mercenaries are taking advantage of turmoil1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:35 AM IST
Niger's military junta may seek support from Russia's Wagner group, raising concerns about further destabilization in the region.
The military junta currently ruling the African state of Niger may turn to Russia's Wagner group for support in the coming days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concern about the mercenary troops "possibly manifesting itself" in parts of the Sahel region. The concern is not wholly unfounded with neighbouring Mali having taken a similar route two years earlier.