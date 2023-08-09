Western allies fear that Niger could go the way of Mali, which threw out French troops and UN peacekeepers and invited in mercenaries from Wagner group after a 2021 coup. According to reports from the ensuing months, the Malian army as well as fighters presumed to be from Wagner have since carried out a brutal military offensive. While witnesses and rights groups say they executed hundreds of civilians last year, the army and Wagner deny the charges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}