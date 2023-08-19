Days after coup, Niger Junta's call for civilian volunteers sees ‘thousands’ turn up2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Supporters of Niger's junta overwhelmed by numbers at recruitment drive for defense against possible intervention by West African powers.
Supporters of Niger's junta were forced on Saturday to halt a census of people willing to volunteer for non-military roles in defence against a possible intervention by West African powers, saying they had been overwhelmed by the numbers who turned up.
