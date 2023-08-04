comScore
Niger President appeals for international help to restore constitutional order
Elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday appealed to the US government and the entire international community for help in restoring the country's constitutional order that is under attack from a military junta, according to a report published by AFP. 

In a column in The Washington Post, Bazoum said, "If a coup attempt to depose him is successful, "it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region, and the entire world. I write this as a hostage"

"Niger is under attack from a military junta... and I am just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned. This coup must end, and the junta must free everyone they have unlawfully arrested," he wrote in the column as quoted by AFP. 

Notably, this was Bazoum's first lengthy appeal since his presidential guard detained him on July 26 and took control of the Niger government. He came to power after the democratic elections in 2021. 

He said that Niger had been a bulwark of hope in a region increasingly buffeted by extremism and ruled by military juntas, as per AFP reports. 

"In Africa's troubled Sahel region, Niger stands as the last bastion of respect for human rights amid the authoritarian movements that have overtaken some of our neighbors," he wrote.

Further, Bazoum further warned that Niger's neighbors have increasingly invited in criminal Russian mercenaries including the Wagner Group at the expense of their people's rights and dignity. 

“The entire Sahel region. could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on full display in Ukraine. Terrorist movements like Boko Haram will surely take advantage of Niger's instability, using our country as a staging ground to attack neighboring countries and undermine peace, safety and freedom around the world," he added. 

 

(With AFP inputs)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
