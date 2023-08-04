Niger President appeals for international help to restore constitutional order2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Niger President appeals for international help against military junta; warns of regional security consequences if coup succeeds.
Elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday appealed to the US government and the entire international community for help in restoring the country's constitutional order that is under attack from a military junta, according to a report published by AFP.
