Niger presidential guard chief, who led coup, says he's new leader; seeks support1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:21 PM IST
Niger’s presidential guard chief General Abdourahamane Tiani, who led the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, has named himself as the new leader of the country
General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s presidential guard chief, who led the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum leaving him detained, has named himself as the new leader of the country. In an address, General Abdourahamane Tiani also sought the support of people in leading the country.
