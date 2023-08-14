Niger regime pledges to bring Bazoum to trial for 'high treason'2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Niger coup leaders plan to prosecute deposed president for treason and undermining security.
Niger's coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said late Sunday they would prosecute the deposed president for "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country.
As reported by AFP, the regime said, "it had gathered evidence that it would use to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger," according to a statement read out by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane on national television.
Since the day of the coup, Bazoum, along with his son and wife, has been confined within his presidential residence.
“Military leaders said they had not taken over Bazoum's residence and that he was still free to communicate with the outside world. Bazoum had received regular visits from his doctor", they said.
A consultation took place on Saturday, according to an adviser to the ousted president.
"After this visit, the doctor raised no problems regarding the state of health of the deposed president and members of his family," the military added.
The deposed leader has stated that he is being held under the conditions of a "hostage," enduring a lack of electricity and having only rice and pasta available for sustenance.
Furthermore, the military leaders have strongly criticized the "unlawful, inhumane, and degrading sanctions" enforced by the West African regional organization ECOWAS. This group has suspended financial and commercial activities with Niger.
The regime in Niger has contended that these sanctions are causing the country to experience shortages in essential supplies like medicines, food, and electricity.
Hundreds of pro-coup protesters demonstrated in front of a French army base in Niger's capital Niamey on Friday, as West Africa's regional body made moves towards a possible military intervention to restore civilian rule.
A lot of anger is being targeted at former colonial power France, whose forces have been kicked out of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso following coups there, and whose presence in Niger is under threat. In the days after the coup, protesters attacked the French embassy.
Since the July 26 coup, many Nigeriens have turned up at junta-organised rallies to show support for the generals, criticising Western powers and lauding Russia, mirroring street scenes in Mali and Burkina Faso after coups there between 2020 and 2022.
(With inputs from agenices)
