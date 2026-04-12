Nigerian air strike on Boko Haram target hits civilian market, leaves over 100 dead

A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting suspected jihadist rebels hit a crowded market in northeastern Nigeria, killing more than 100 civilians and injuring many others, according to Amnesty International and local media reports cited by Associated Press.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday in Yobe state near the border with Borno, a region long affected by insurgency.

Officials confirm ‘misfire’ Authorities acknowledged that the strike had gone wrong but provided limited details. The Yobe State Government said the operation was aimed at a Boko Haram stronghold, but confirmed that civilians at the Jilli weekly market were among those affected.

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Survivor accounts and casualty toll Amnesty International said it verified from survivors that at least 100 people were killed in the strike. “We are in touch with people that are there… we spoke with the hospital… and the victims,” Amnesty Nigeria director Isa Sanusi told AP, indicating the scale of casualties could be significant.

Targeting militants near market Local security sources said intelligence indicated that Boko Haram fighters had gathered close to the market and were allegedly planning an ആക്രമation on nearby communities. “The intel was shared and the Air Force jet acted based on credible information,” a member of a civilian security group working with the military said.

Military defends operation The Nigerian military maintained that it carried out a successful strike on a “terrorist enclave and logistics hub,” claiming that several militants were killed while riding motorcycles. However, it did not directly address reports of civilian casualties or the alleged misfire.

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Emergency response underway The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency confirmed casualties and said response teams had been dispatched to the area. Authorities urged residents to remain calm as rescue and medical efforts continue.

Conflict-hit region The strike occurred in a volatile zone where insurgent activity has persisted for over a decade. Nigeria continues to grapple with a complex security crisis involving multiple armed groups, including Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which operates across the northeast.

Ongoing insecurity in northern Nigeria Africa’s most populous nation faces overlapping threats ranging from jihadist insurgency in the northeast to armed banditry and kidnappings in other northern regions. The latest incident underscores the risks of military operations in densely populated or civilian-adjacent areas, particularly where militant groups operate close to local communities.

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This is a developing story.