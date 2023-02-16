Nigeria demonetisation: Riots erupt amid cash scarcity, citizens strip naked, demand closure of bank accounts | Video
- Despite public anger, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure ends on May 29, 2023, had made it clear that there was no going back on the policy which was announced on October 26, 2022.
Amid the deadline for replacing the old banknotes with new designs extended till 20 February in Nigeria, several videos are shared on Twitter on how a naked customer demanded to close his bank account following the employees refused to give him more than 20,000₦ at the counter.
