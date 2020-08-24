Nigeria economy falls by the most in a decade

Gross domestic product shrank 6.1% in the three months through June from a year earlier, compared with growth of 1.87% in the previous quarter, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Monday. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 4.05% decline. Quarter on quarter, non-seasonally real GDP decreased by 5.04% after falling 14.27% in the three months through March.