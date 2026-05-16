Nigeria: Islamist militants abduct 42 children in Borno state

At least 42 Nigerian schoolchildren remain missing following a Friday raid by suspected Islamist militants on an educational facility in the conflict-ridden northeastern state of Borno, according to a regional lawmaker.

Local residents reported that heavily armed men stormed the Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area while classes were actively underway, taking an unconfirmed number of hostages. Senator Ali Ndume, who represents the Borno South district, released a statement confirming that school administrators notified him that 32 students were seized directly from the campus, while an additional 10 children were taken from nearby residential homes.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nigeria airstrike misfire kills over 100 near Borno, says Amnesty International

Borno State—a vast territory comparable in size to Ireland that shares international borders with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon—has served as the heart of a brutal insurgency led by the Boko Haram Islamist extremist group for over 15 years.

While no militant faction has officially claimed credit for Friday's raid, the operation closely mirrors historical mass kidnappings executed by Boko Haram. Notably, Borno South is the same senatorial district where the group abducted over 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014, sparking intense global condemnation. The state had managed to avoid further school-targeted abductions until this latest incident. In recent years, major school kidnappings have primarily shifted to Nigeria's northwestern region, where heavily armed criminal syndicates orchestrate mass captures strictly for financial ransom.

Advertisement

In a separate security development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu jointly announced that a coordinated U.S.-Nigerian military operation successfully neutralized Abu-Bilal al-Minuki in Borno early Saturday morning. Al-Minuki was identified as the global second-in-command of ISIS.

3 suspects apprehended following twin school assaults in southwestern Nigeria Nigerian authorities confirmed Saturday that three armed men have been taken into custody following an unusual assault on two primary schools located in the country's southwestern region.

Law enforcement officials are still actively working to determine exactly how many children may have been taken during the incident, according to police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka in a statement to The Associated Press.

Also Read | After Venezuela, US dispatches military team to Nigeria

The coordinated attacks targeted two separate primary educational facilities in the Oriire district of Oyo State, situated roughly 220 kilometers from the commercial hub of Lagos, during the early morning hours on Friday. Olayinka noted that local community members successfully identified the suspects, leading directly to their subsequent arrest by police. Officials declined to clarify whether security forces are currently pursuing additional accomplices.

Advertisement

Educational raids of this nature typically occur in Nigeria's northern territory, where the majority of active insurgent factions operate. This particular incident took place just hours apart from a separate, severe assault in northeastern Borno State on Friday, where suspected jihadist fighters targeted a local secondary school.

The mass abduction of students remains a persistent crisis in Nigeria, where federal forces are simultaneously combating various armed syndicates across multiple regions. Security analysts point out that militant organizations, including the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram, intentionally target educational institutions for high-value ransoms because these high-profile crimes successfully force immediate government intervention.

Just last year, the West African nation was destabilized by two massive school abductions, which resulted in more than 300 children being taken captive across the conflict-heavy northern states.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Nigeria: Islamist militants abduct 42 children in Borno state