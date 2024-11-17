Nigeria will award Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON), an honor previously given to Queen Elizabeth in 1969. This marks the 17th international award conferred to Modi by a country.

Nigeria to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its award- The Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded GCON in 1969.

This will be the 17th such international award being conferred to PM Modi by a country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented the prime minister with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

This marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to the West African region. He is currently on a five-day tour that includes stops in Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. After his visit to Nigeria, Modi will continue his journey to Brazil. This trip is significant for strengthening India's diplomatic and economic ties with these nations.