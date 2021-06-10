The Nigerian government has officially joined Indian Twitter-alternative Koo. The homegrown platform had announced its plans to expand to Nigeria last week, after the country banned Twitter within their borders.

“A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia! Spreading wings beyond India now," Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Koo, wrote on Twitter, announcing the Nigerian government’s entry on the platform.

The Nigerian government blocked access to Twitter on 5 June, after the company had deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish regional secessionists in the country. The country accused the micro-blogging platform of spreading fake newsning “Nigeria’s corporate existence".

"There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences," the government said at the time. The country’s Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami he had directed the authorities to prosecute “offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria".

The homegrown platform has been trying to take advantage of Twitter’s clashes with the Indian government too. Various ministers and ministries have already joined Koo in India, and the company gained many users after the recent altercations between Twitter and the Indian government. Launched just last year, the platform has over 6 million users in India already.

Koo was also amongst the first to announce compliance with the Indian government’s IT Rules, which requires platforms to be able to track first originators of posts, tweets and messages. Twitter has been in a back and forth with the government on this too.

"Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new Guidelines, and an overview on our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government," the company said in a statement on Monday.

