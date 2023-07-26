comScore
Niger's President being held inside presidential palace, ministries sealed off in likely coup attempt
President Mohamed Bazoum is being held inside the Presidential palace by Niger's presidential guards in the capital. The Presidential palace and the ministries closer to it have been blocked off by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, Niger's President has said that some in the national guard are trying to move against him and army will attack if they don't back down. 

An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.

Sources close to the president have said that the presidential guard surrounded his house with him and his wife inside and that negotiations were underway between the parties, she said.

26 Jul 2023
