Niger's President being held inside presidential palace, ministries sealed off in likely coup attempt1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Soldiers have blocked Niger's presidential palace and several ministries, according to the security sources
President Mohamed Bazoum is being held inside the Presidential palace by Niger's presidential guards in the capital. The Presidential palace and the ministries closer to it have been blocked off by the soldiers.
