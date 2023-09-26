Nijjar killer must ‘be brought to justice’, says US while urging India to cooperate in the Canadian investigation1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Canada's inquiry into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar gains momentum, with the US urging India to cooperate.
Canada's inquiry into the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is gathering momentum, with the United States urging India to cooperate in the investigation. The Canadian government alleges that Indian government agents might have played a role in Nijjar's demise. India has vehemently rejected these accusations, describing them as baseless.