Nijjar killer must ‘be brought to justice’, says US while urging India to cooperate in the Canadian investigation

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Canada's inquiry into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar gains momentum, with the US urging India to cooperate.

A demonstrator uses a microphone as others hold flags and signs as they protest outside India's consulate, a week after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Canada's inquiry into the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is gathering momentum, with the United States urging India to cooperate in the investigation. The Canadian government alleges that Indian government agents might have played a role in Nijjar's demise. India has vehemently rejected these accusations, describing them as baseless.

Meanwhile, according to the United States, Canada's investigation must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," PTI quoted State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller as telling reporters.

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly – and privately – urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller added.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, originally from Punjab in North India, relocated to Canada 25 years ago and gained Canadian citizenship. Labelled a "terrorist" by India in July 2020, Nijjar was an advocate for the creation of an independent Sikh state.

Trudeau earlier stated that Canadian authorities were diligently investigating "credible allegations". However, Trudeau did not directly implicate the Indian government in Nijjar's killing.

A senior Canadian government source previously informed Reuters that the United States had been closely cooperating with Canada, pointing towards intelligence that suggests potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of the Canadian citizen, which occurred in June.

Canada is home to a significant Sikh population, and numerous Indian authorities contend that minority factions advocating for Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation, continue to be present within this community.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
