Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau blames previous government for being 'cosy' with India, 'a question one needs to ask...'
In a recent hearing of the foreign interference commission, Trudeau testified at a public inquiry looking into foreign interference in Canada's electoral process.
Amid the India-Canada roe over killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his government stood up for Canadians, adding his government was firm on the issue of protecting the people of Canada.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message