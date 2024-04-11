Amid the India-Canada roe over killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his government stood up for Canadians, adding his government was firm on the issue of protecting the people of Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent hearing of the foreign interference commission, Trudeau testified at a public inquiry looking into foreign interference in Canada's electoral process.

The inquiry is headed by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, and the Canadian Prime Minister in his testimony accused the previous Conservative government in the country of being 'cosy' with the current Indian government, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from this, Trudeau even claimed that China tried to meddle in the last two Canadian elections. However, added that the results were not impacted.

In 2023, Trudeau set up the commission after pressure from opposition legislators who were unhappy about media reports on China's possible role in the elections.

What Justin Trudeau said? 1) On foreign interference during the 2019 elections: "In a public setting, I can't speak to redactions made for national security. But, I will say that the principle that anyone who comes to Canada from anywhere in the world has all the rights of a Canadian to be free from extortion, coercion, and interference from a country that they left behind and how we have stood up for Canadians, including in the very serious case that I brought forward to Parliament of the killing of (Hardeep Singh) Nijjar, demonstrates our government's commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of Canadians."

2) Adding more, he said as quoted by Canadian newspaper The Global and Mail, "And the suggestion that we haven't and we won't do everything we can to defend Canadian rules and values and defend Canadians from foreign interference is simply misplaced."

3) "Our government has always stood up to defend minorities in Canada and the rights of minorities to speak out even if it irritates their home countries overseas," the Canadian PM said.

4) On appropriate steps taken to expose foreign interference, he said, "I think that's certainly a question one needs to ask of the previous conservative government that was known for its very cosy relationship with the current Indian government. Whereas our government has always stood up to defend minorities in Canada and the rights of minorities to speak out, even if it irritates their home countries overseas."

5) Earlier in February, during the interview with the Commission of Inquiry, Justin Trudeau had

called it extremely damaging to the confidence of the people of Canada in the democratic process. On Wednesday he even expressed his frustration that intelligence leaked to the media had been "sensationalized" and taken out of context, Canada-based CTV News reported.

With agency inputs.

