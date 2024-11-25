Nijjar killing: Canada proceeds trial against 4 Indians without preliminary hearing; case moved to British Columbia SC

The case against four Indian citizens accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar will be heard without a preliminary hearing. The case has been moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court, leading to a direct trial, which may limit defence opportunities.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 07:58 AM IST
This combination of handout pictures courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in Canada created on May 3, 2024 shows the pictures of (from L) Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, charged in relation to the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AFP)
This combination of handout pictures courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in Canada created on May 3, 2024 shows the pictures of (from L) Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, charged in relation to the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

The Canadian government is set to proceed with the hearing of four Indian citizens accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a preliminary hearing,  Hindustan Times reported.

According to HT, the case against Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh has been moved from Surrey Provincial Court to the British Columbia Supreme Court after the prosecution asked for their direct indictment.

Also Read | Canada ‘lifts’ extra security screening for travellers to India: What it means

The direct indictment would lead to the direct trial of the case without a preliminary hearing. According to a report in The Indian Express, skipping the initial process would deprive the defence counsel of an opportunity to cross-examine prosecution witnesses. The council would also miss the chance to discover the case against its client before the actual trial.

Also Read | India cancels more ‘consular camps’ in Canada post Brampton temple attack

A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service, Ministry of Attorney General confirmed the development to Hindustan Times. It said that the prosecution, called the Crown in Canada, moved for the stay of proceedings in the provincial court.

All four accused appeared in the Supreme Court on November 18. Communications Counsel Damienne Darby told HT that all four appeared in court by video, except Amandeep Singh, who appeared by counsel designation.

Also Read | Prince Harry heads to Canada on another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in LA

When will the trial begin?

There is no information about the exact date of the beginning of the trial, an official told IE. The official also abstained from giving information on a potential timeline.

The four accused were set to appear in the Surrey Provincial Court for a hearing on November 21, but the hearing was cancelled. 

Also Read | Canada’s provincial leaders want a free trade deal with the US that excludes Mexico

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered on June 18, 2023. Nijjar's killing sparked diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on the premises of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia (BC). Four Indians have been arrested in the case. However, the trial is moving at an extremely slow pace. The case has been adjourned five times since their arrest, reported IE.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNijjar killing: Canada proceeds trial against 4 Indians without preliminary hearing; case moved to British Columbia SC

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.000.00
      Chennai
      79,661.000.00
      Delhi
      79,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.