Business News/ News / World/  Nijjar killing: Canada proceeds trial against 4 Indians without preliminary hearing; case moved to British Columbia SC

Nijjar killing: Canada proceeds trial against 4 Indians without preliminary hearing; case moved to British Columbia SC

Livemint

The case against four Indian citizens accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar will be heard without a preliminary hearing. The case has been moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court, leading to a direct trial, which may limit defence opportunities.

This combination of handout pictures courtesy of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in Canada created on May 3, 2024 shows the pictures of (from L) Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, charged in relation to the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AFP)

The Canadian government is set to proceed with the hearing of four Indian citizens accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a preliminary hearing, Hindustan Times reported.

According to HT, the case against Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh has been moved from Surrey Provincial Court to the British Columbia Supreme Court after the prosecution asked for their direct indictment.

The direct indictment would lead to the direct trial of the case without a preliminary hearing. According to a report in The Indian Express, skipping the initial process would deprive the defence counsel of an opportunity to cross-examine prosecution witnesses. The council would also miss the chance to discover the case against its client before the actual trial.

A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service, Ministry of Attorney General confirmed the development to Hindustan Times. It said that the prosecution, called the Crown in Canada, moved for the stay of proceedings in the provincial court.

All four accused appeared in the Supreme Court on November 18. Communications Counsel Damienne Darby told HT that all four appeared in court by video, except Amandeep Singh, who appeared by counsel designation.

When will the trial begin?

There is no information about the exact date of the beginning of the trial, an official told IE. The official also abstained from giving information on a potential timeline.

The four accused were set to appear in the Surrey Provincial Court for a hearing on November 21, but the hearing was cancelled.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered on June 18, 2023. Nijjar's killing sparked diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on the premises of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia (BC). Four Indians have been arrested in the case. However, the trial is moving at an extremely slow pace. The case has been adjourned five times since their arrest, reported IE.

