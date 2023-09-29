Nijjar killing probe is 'active and ongoing': Canada Police

Canadian police say the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is an ‘active and ongoing investigation’.

Canada Police on Thursday informed killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is an "active and ongoing investigation"

The spokesperson of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is probing killing of Nijjar, told PTI “We are aware of reports being made regarding the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, I’m unable to comment on specific evidence collected by IHIT," IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti told PTI on Thursday.

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia where Nijjar was killed has launched an investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper was able to view security camera footage of the June killing.

“We’ve been told by the temple that the video is not for the media, the public because it’s an ongoing investigation. That video won’t be released to anyone. It’s an ongoing investigation," Gurkeerat Singh, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told Canada's national news agency The Canadian Press.

Singh, however, said he has seen the video multiple times.

“It wasn’t something done randomly. These people are watching the movement of Hardeep Singh for a while and they know the direction he goes and how he exits the gurdwara," he said.

Pierotti, meanwhile, informed Surrey Now-Leader that a comprehensive area canvass had been completed by police, and they were gathering relevant video footage. Balraj Nijjar, the son of the victim, mentioned his father's frequent meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers, including one shortly before his June 18th murder, with another scheduled for two days later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar on June 18. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

