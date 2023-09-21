Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Nijjar killing row: ‘It's a safe country’, Canada rejects India's travel warning

Nijjar killing row: ‘It's a safe country’, Canada rejects India's travel warning

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:44 AM IST Livemint

Canada dismisses India's travel warning, says it is a safe country; India warns of growing anti-India activities and hate crimes in Canada.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, left, and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, right, speak to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP)

India-Canada News: The Canadian government on Wednesday discarded India's travel warning for its citizens to exercise caution while traveling to Canada. “Canada is a safe country", said Canadian public safety minister Dominic Leblanc as quoted by Reuters.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, said, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution."

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," the statement read.

“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," the statement added.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news

The move comes just days after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the country’s parliament that there were “credible allegations’’ linking India’s government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, in June this year. Trudeau’s speech caused immediate controversy as India denied the charges as “baseless" and “motivated".

Major world powers also weighed in on the controversy. “All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law. We are in regular contact with our Canadian partners about serious allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong struck a similar tone and pointed out that an investigation was ongoing.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti called for close partners to cooperate in the investigation and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Garcetti also said that it was too early for America to consider playing a role in calming tensions between the two countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau also seemed to dial down his statements.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that; we are not looking to provoke or escalate," he said, speaking to reporters.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 08:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.