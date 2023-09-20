Nijjar killing: List of 21 Pro-Khalistan elements taking shelter in Canada

Referring to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June, Justin Trudeau said that he was a “Canadian citizen", alleging a "potential link" between the Indian government and his death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Justin Trudeau while speaking at the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Earlier in July, Justin Trudeau said that there is 'freedom of expression' in Canada when asked about a parade in Brampton that glorified the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have, but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms," the Canadian prime minister had then said, asserting, “Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence."

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news India said that the allegations leveled by Canada are incorrect and based on unsubstantiated assumptions. The issue of deportations of wanted terrorists has been raised by Indian authorities at multiple diplomatic and security talks.

Here's a list of Khalistan elements taking shelter in Canada:

1) Arshdeep Singh Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force. Stays in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

2) Satinderjit Singh Brar aka Goldy Brar. Stays in Canada with a valid Indian passport till 2026.

3) Snover Dhillion. Stays in Ontario.

4) Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge. Stays in BC, Canada.

5) Gurjit Singh Cheema of Khalistan Liberation Front. Stays in Toronto.

6) Gurjinder Singh Pannu. Stays in Toronto.

7) Gurpreet Singh of KLF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

8) Tehal Singh of ISYF. Stays in Toronto.

9) Malkeet Singh Fauji of ISYF. Stays in Surrey. Canada.

10) Manvir Singh Duhra of ISYF. Stays in BC, Canada

11) Parvkar Singh Dulai aka Pary Dulai of ISYF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

12) Moninder Singh Bijal of KTF. Stays in Vancouver, Canada.

13) Bhagat Singh Brar akak Bhaggu Brar of ISYF. Stays in Toronto.

14) Satinder Pal Singhh Gill of ISYF. Stays in Vancouver, Canada.

15) Sulinder Singh Virk. Stays in Brampton , Canada.

16) Manveer Singh of KLF. Stays in Toronto, Canada.

17) Lakhbir Singh aka Landa. Stays in Canada.

18) Sukhdul Singh aka Sukh Duneke. Stays in Ontario.

19) Harpreet Singh. Stays in Brampton, Canada.

20) Sundeep Singh aka Suny aka Tiger. Stays in BC, Canada.

21) Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal of KTF. Stays in Surrey, Canada.

This list along with full dossiers has been shared with all the Five Eyes at an individual level as well as at the institutional level but no action has been taken by the Trudeau government, Hindustan Times reported.

(Disclaimer: This story has been taken from LiveMint's sister publication, Hindustan Times.)