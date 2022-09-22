Nikki Haley lashes out after 'The Voice' Sunny Hostin called her 'chameleon'2 min read . 10:49 AM IST
- ‘The Voice’ show's co-host Sunny Hostin said that Nikki Haley acts like a ‘chameleon’ and shields her Indian heritage behind a fake name
Indian-American politician Nikki Haley lambasted American talk show "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin after her "racist" remark in the latest episode. Haley, who is a former United Nations Ambassador, called Hostin a "racist" as the latter told Haley that she acts like a "chameleon" and shields her Indian heritage behind a fake name.
Hostin remark has sparked the debate over racism. The 53-year-old author made the controversial remark during a panel discussion about potential presidential candidates for the 2024 election.
During the talk show, American political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin said she would love to see Haley and Liz Cheney challenge Donald Trump for the White House, but Suny Hostin interjected slamming Haley as a "chameleon".
She later added: “What is her real name again?"
Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in 1972. Her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, and her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, immigrated to the United States from Amritsar. But Haley is known by her middle name, "Nikki".
Griffin defended Haley and said that "a lot of people don’t go by their actual real names," and added that Haley is know as Nikki since childhood. Hely may have opted to change her name “to avoid prejudice," Griffin pointed out.
However, Sunny Hostin countered and said, "Yes, there are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicities, so that we can pass...".
Nikki Haley slammed Hostin on Twitter and wrote, "It's racist of you to judge my name".
"Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name...," she added.
Sunny Hostin's real name is Asunción Cummings Hostin. She justified her use of a nickname instead of her birth name, saying, “Most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our country."
