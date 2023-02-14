Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has announced her bid officially for the United States (US) Presidential Elections. The 51-year-old leader confirmed the rumors on Tuesday as she announced her candidature on Twitter. With the announcement, Haley also shared the link to her website where her supporters can contribute to her Presidential campaign.

Nikki Haley: Early life and family

Born in Bamberg, South Carolina on 20 January 1972, Nikki Haley's birth name was Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. Her parents Ajit Singh Randhawa, and mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa immigrated to the United States from Amritsar, Punjab. Her middle name ‘Nikki’ is typically used in Punjabi families as a mark of love for daughters.

Nikki's father has worked as a Professor at Punjab Agricultural University while her mother studied law at the University of Delhi.

Her parents moved to Canada after Ajit Singh received a scholarship from the University of British Columbia and after getting his Ph.D. in 1969, Ajit Singh moved with his family to South Carolina.

Nikki completed her graduation from Clemson University and after working for a waste management company, she joined the family business as Chief Financial Officer.

She married William Michael Haley in 1996, who is a commissioned officer in the South Carolina Army National Guard and has also served as the First Gentleman of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

Political Career:

Nikki became active in political activities in 1998 and ran for the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004. She defeated a strong incumbent and was re-elected to the position thrice till 2010 when she decided to run as Governor.

Nikki has served as the 116th Governor of South Carolina. She was the first female Governor of the state and served in the position from 2011 to 2017. Former President Donald Trump appointed her as the US ambassador to United Nations in 2017 and she represented her country at the global body till December 2018.

“You should know this about me. I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels. I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," she said while announcing her bid for the White House.