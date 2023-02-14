Nikki Haley: Punjabi woman, married to a soldier, first female Governor announces US Presidential bid
- Born in Bamberg, South Carolina on 20 January 1972, Nikki Haley's birth name was Nimrata Nikki Randhawa
Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has announced her bid officially for the United States (US) Presidential Elections. The 51-year-old leader confirmed the rumors on Tuesday as she announced her candidature on Twitter. With the announcement, Haley also shared the link to her website where her supporters can contribute to her Presidential campaign.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×