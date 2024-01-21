Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump's 'mental fitness' over confusion with Nancy Pelosi: ‘Concern I have is…’
Nikki Haley raises concerns over Trump's mental fitness after he mistakenly mentions her instead of Nancy Pelosi, says someone in the position of the US President must be mentally fit.
Indian American leader and Republican leader Nikki Haley attacked former US President Donald Trump while raising concerns over his 'mental fitness' after the former President confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, The Hill reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message