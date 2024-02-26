'Nikki who?': Donald Trump campaign dismisses Haley after win, she vows to fight on
Trump's victory in South Carolina makes his path to the Republican nomination seem certain, leaving Haley with limited options. Despite her determination to continue, she faces challenges with independent voter support.
Donald Trump's campaign plans to treat Nikki Haley as irrelevant after he won the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, skipping attacks on her to focus instead on a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, advisers said.
